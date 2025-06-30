US
2 min read
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Tech billionaire has renewed criticism of US President Donald Trump's spending legislation, calling it "insane" and suggesting the time has come to form a new political party.
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference at the White House / Reuters
June 30, 2025

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s proposed spending legislation, warning that the country is heading toward unsustainable debt and suggesting the creation of a new political party.

"It is obvious ... that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," Musk wrote on Monday on his social media platform, X.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was responding to a bill that includes a $5 trillion increase in the federal debt ceiling — a move Musk described as "insane spending."

Musk has repeatedly voiced concern over what he calls bipartisan complacency on fiscal responsibility.

Earlier this month, he publicly clashed with Trump over the bill, later softening his tone, but the dispute highlighted deeper tensions between political leaders and the country’s most high-profile business figures.

RelatedTRT Global - Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they 'went too far'

Tesla shares experienced significant turbulence following Musk’s initial criticism of the bill, with the company temporarily losing around $150 billion in market value.

While the stock has since rebounded, the episode underscored the sensitivity of markets to public friction between policymakers and corporate leaders.

Recommended

Musk’s remarks come at a time of increasing debate in Washington over the growing national debt, and may signal broader disillusionment among Silicon Valley figures with both major US parties.

A new political party in US

Musk warned that if what he called this "insane spending bill" is passed, the "America Party" would be formed the very next day.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty, so the people can have a real voice," he wrote.

The United States has long drawn criticism for its limited two-party political landscape, dominated by Democrats and Republicans.

Over the years, calls have repeatedly emerged to create a new party that could revitalise political life in the country.

While the US Constitution does not prohibit the formation of new political parties, the structure of the American political system heavily favours the two main parties — making it extremely difficult for smaller or newer movements to gain lasting traction.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks