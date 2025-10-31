In pictures: Gaza opens largest camp for orphans
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Gaza opens largest camp for orphansThe camp was established with the support of the Egyptian Reconstruction Committee in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza.
Many Palestinians, including children, attended the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the camp, waving the Palestinian and Egyptian flags. / AA
October 31, 2025

Many Palestinians have attended the opening ceremony of the blockaded enclave's largest camp for orphans and their families, located in central Gaza.

The camp was established with the support of the Egyptian Reconstruction Committee in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza.

The camp area includes a fully equipped school for children and a psychological and social support centre, aiming to provide orphaned children with a safe living environment under more humane conditions.

Many Palestinians, including children, attended the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the camp, waving the Palestinian and Egyptian flags.

Here are some of the images

RECOMMENDED

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group