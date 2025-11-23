The White House has said South Africa was refusing to facilitate a smooth transition of its presidency of the Group of 20 major economies to the US, after the South African Foreign Ministry said it would hand over the presidency to the US on "an appropriate level" and after the G20 issued a declaration on the climate crisis over US objections.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said on Saturday that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had pushed to issue a G20 leaders' declaration addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges "despite consistent and robust US objections."

She said US President Donald Trump looked forward to "restoring legitimacy to the G20 in the US' 2026 host year."

Earlier, South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told a news conference on the sidelines of the summit that the US wanted to implement the handover through the charge d'affaires of its embassy in South Africa.

He stressed that the South African Foreign Ministry (Department of International Relations & Cooperation, or DIRCO) wants to "differentiate between the handover and the deliberations that are currently happening" at the summit that many leaders and their appropriately-designated officials attended.

Related TRT World - G20 summit declaration adopted: South Africa presidential spokesperson

'Properly designated'