South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg have adopted the summit declaration.

“We were getting closer and closer to that unanimous adoption, and now we have a summit declaration adopted,” he told the public broadcaster SABC on Saturday.

Magwenya said there was a “slight change” in the programme, with the summit declaration moved to the first order of the day, normally adopted at the end, after a sense emerged during bilateral talks that it should be adopted before the rest of the session.

“The declaration affirms that the UN Charter remains the central guiding point, along with international law, in addressing disputes, avoiding the use of force, and committing to the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” he added.

The declaration also stressed the seriousness of climate crisis and voiced strong support for international efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity.

