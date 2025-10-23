US
2 min read
Russia will never bow to US pressure: Putin
Putin says US sanctions were 'serious' but not strong enough to significantly affect the Russian economy.
Russia will never bow to US pressure: Putin
Russia's energy sector feels confident, Putin says. / AP
October 23, 2025

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would never bow to pressure from the United States or any other country and cautioned that the response to any strikes deep into Russia would be very serious.

US sanctions are an "unfriendly" act and "will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being," Putin said on Thursday.

Russia's energy sector feels confident, he said.

"This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia," Putin said.

"But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decide anything under pressure."

The United States on Wednesday hit Russia's two biggest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions, the first against Russia since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

Putin said breaking the balance in the global energy markets could lead to a hike in prices that would be uncomfortable for countries such as the United States, especially given the internal political calendar in the United States.

RECOMMENDED

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump administration has lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of some long-range missiles provided by Western allies and remarks by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about domestic missiles with a range of 3,000 km, Putin said:

"This is an attempt at escalation."

"Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue," Putin said.

But if Russia were attacked with US Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine seeks, the response would be "very strong, if not overwhelming," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, EU hail Trump's latest sanctions on Russia

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets