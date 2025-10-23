President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would never bow to pressure from the United States or any other country and cautioned that the response to any strikes deep into Russia would be very serious.

US sanctions are an "unfriendly" act and "will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being," Putin said on Thursday.

Russia's energy sector feels confident, he said.

"This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia," Putin said.

"But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decide anything under pressure."

The United States on Wednesday hit Russia's two biggest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions, the first against Russia since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

Putin said breaking the balance in the global energy markets could lead to a hike in prices that would be uncomfortable for countries such as the United States, especially given the internal political calendar in the United States.