German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul is set to visit Türkiye on Friday, marking a key moment in bilateral relations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan will meet his German counterpart Wadephul to reinforce high-level dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries.

The talks are expected to focus on growing economic and trade ties, with the Türkiye-Germany Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and “Energy and Mining Forum” expected to boost cooperation.

Fidan will underline Türkiye’s commitment to a strategic approach to energy collaboration, deepening its partnership in critical sectors with Germany.

Discussions are also expected to cover Türkiye-EU relations, NATO-aligned security strategies and joint initiatives in the defence industry, including cooperation under the European Union’s SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism.

Global security and Gaza

Regional and global issues, including the Middle East, Ukraine and Syria, will form a central part of Türkiye’s agenda during Wadephul’s visit.

Hakan Fidan is expected to stress Türkiye’s close monitoring of the Gaza ceasefire and the necessity of its full, uninterrupted implementation.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal led by US President Donald Trump, aimed at ending over two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, during which Tel Aviv killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Türkiye is one of the guarantor countries, along with the US, Egypt, and Qatar, tasked with overseeing whether the ceasefire holds.