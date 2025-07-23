Germany has approved the long-delayed delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, removing a key obstacle to a major defence export deal.

"The Ministry of Defence has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming the approval of the export," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius announced on Wednesday at a press briefing in Berlin.

The approval came just hours after Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and UK Defence Secretary John Healey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Istanbul, marking a major step forward in Ankara’s plan to procure 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) and described by the UK Ministry of Defence as bringing the two NATO allies “a significant step closer” to finalising a multibillion-dollar export deal.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call

Starmer praises the agreement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the move, saying the agreement "will bolster our vital defence industry, deliver on our Plan for Change, and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times.”

The MoU not only advances Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced jets — jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain — but also strengthens NATO’s collective deterrence posture and industrial defence cooperation.