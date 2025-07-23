TÜRKİYE
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Ankara's long-delayed bid to acquire Eurofighter jets clears a major hurdle after Berlin gives the green light, with all four Eurofighter partner nations now backing the sale.
The Eurofighter jet is jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
July 23, 2025

Germany has approved the long-delayed delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, removing a key obstacle to a major defence export deal.

"The Ministry of Defence has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming the approval of the export," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius announced on Wednesday at a press briefing in Berlin.

The approval came just hours after Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and UK Defence Secretary John Healey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Istanbul, marking a major step forward in Ankara’s plan to procure 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) and described by the UK Ministry of Defence as bringing the two NATO allies “a significant step closer” to finalising a multibillion-dollar export deal.

Starmer praises the agreement 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the move, saying the agreement "will bolster our vital defence industry, deliver on our Plan for Change, and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times.”

The MoU not only advances Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced jets — jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain — but also strengthens NATO’s collective deterrence posture and industrial defence cooperation.

Recommended

British Defence Secretary Healey added that the sale would “secure thousands of skilled jobs across the UK” and deepen strategic defence ties with Ankara.

According to the UK government, this would be the first Eurofighter export deal secured by London since 2017.

Hesitations end

Meanwhile, Germany’s green light ends months of hesitation over the deal, which had been held up primarily by Berlin.

With all four Eurofighter partner nations now backing the sale, formal negotiations on the terms of delivery are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

The move also signals a new phase in UK–Türkiye relations, both strategically and industrially, as the two countries continue to strengthen ties within NATO and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
