AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda halts military ties with Germany over envoy's ‘subversive activities’
The army alleges the German ambassador backed anti-government forces as tensions with the opposition and international partners grow.
Uganda halts military ties with Germany over envoy's ‘subversive activities’
Uganda has suspended all military cooperation with Germany, its army spokesperson said Sunday, claiming the German ambassador is "engaged in subversive activities" in the East African country. (Image: AI) / Others
May 25, 2025

Uganda has abruptly suspended all military and defence cooperation with Germany, claiming Berlin’s ambassador is engaging in activities that threaten national security.

The dramatic announcement was made on Sunday by the Ugandan army, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the East African nation and its European partners.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has, with immediate effect, suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," army spokesperson Chris Magezi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The move, Magezi said, is in response to “credible intelligence reports” implicating German Ambassador Mathias Schauer in “subversive activities” within Uganda. While the statement did not specify what those activities entail, it accused the ambassador of cooperating with “hostile pseudo-political-military forces” opposed to the government.

Diplomatic rift amid rising political repression

Recommended

The suspension follows another government statement on Friday, which warned that some European embassies were supporting “negative and traitorous groups.” That message also pointed directly at Ambassador Schauer.

The German embassy has not commented publicly, and there is no independent verification of the UPDF’s allegations. Schauer, who has served as Germany’s top envoy to Uganda since 2020, reportedly came under scrutiny after a private meeting with President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, during which he allegedly criticised the outspoken and controversial online behavior of Museveni’s son and military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba has drawn international condemnation for his increasingly erratic social media posts, including recent threats against opposition figures.

Longstanding partnership in jeopardy

It remains unclear how the suspension will affect Uganda’s broader military relations with Germany, which has long provided logistical and technical support to the Ugandan army. Bilateral trade between the countries was valued at over $335 million in 2023, with Germany exporting machinery and chemical products to Uganda.

Until now, the German embassy had described relations as built on “stability and trust.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's Al Fasher — UN mission
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official