Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh from Libya’s Government of National Unity said on Saturday that recent developments in Tripoli have raised hopes for the first time that the city can be freed from militias and that the dream of a law-based state may soon become reality.

In a live address via the government platform, Hakomitna, Dbeibeh commented on fighting in Tripoli last week, saying that when his administration took office, militias had become more powerful than the state.

Referring to the May 13 operation targeting the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) militia, known as Ghanaywa, he said government forces completed the mission swiftly despite the densely populated area.

“Ghanaywa was controlling six banks and used to imprison or kill anyone who opposed them,” said Dbeibeh, who pledged to increase government support for residents of the Abu Salim neighbourhood, which was under SSA influence. He acknowledged missteps during follow-up operations but emphasised the need to confront criminal elements.

Referring to the International Criminal Court’s report on militia leader Osama Najim, who was accused of grave crimes, including sexual assault, the premier said: “We cannot allow a criminal like him to remain in our midst.” He extended an invitation to all militia members to join state institutions and abandon extortion and corruption.

“This is the first time I can say with confidence that we have a real hope of ending militia rule and building a state of law,” he said. He also criticised opposition protests, claiming that some demonstrators were paid participants. He reiterated his commitment to peace and said efforts to destabilise Tripoli, including coup plots, were being pushed by prominent political figures such as Aguila Saleh and Khalid al-Mishri.