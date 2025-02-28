Washington, DC — In a dramatic pivot that has rattled global development circles, the Trump administration's decision to freeze billions of dollars in foreign aid and effectively dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID) marks a watershed moment in American foreign policy.

For decades, USAID has been the cornerstone of American humanitarian efforts, delivering more than 60 percent of Washington's international assistance to over 100 countries.

The US agency has also been boosting America's soft power and building strong global partnerships and alliances.

Now, with billions in funds hanging in the balance, the future of these critical programmes — and the millions of lives they touch around the globe — is shrouded in uncertainty.

Dr Jirair Ratevosian, a senior global health security and development leader at the Duke Global Health Institute, says the move to shutter USAID could lead to a breeding ground for instability, migration, and conflict.

"Dismantling USAID and foreign aid activities is a dangerous gamble. It leaves millions without access to life-saving healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid. This void creates fertile ground for instability, migration crises and conflict," Ratevosian, who also worked as a senior adviser at the US Department of State, tells TRT World.

"It's not just short-sighted — it's a threat to global security and America's own safety and influence in the world."

His ominous words highlight the policy's potential to damage America's clout abroad and affect millions of lives globally.

Fatema Z Sumar, Adjunct Lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School and Executive Director of the Harvard Center for International Development, tells TRT World that freezing USAID places millions of lives at risk worldwide.

"Given that USAID represents about 60 percent of US foreign assistance, any freeze or suspension of its programming will have an impact in more than 100 countries where USAID works, with sub-Saharan Africa, Ukraine, Jordan, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen facing the largest cuts," Sumar says.

According to projections from the US Congressional Budget Office, the government is on track to spend about $58.4 billion on international assistance programmes in the 2025 fiscal year.

While these figures represent just 1.2 percent of the federal budget — a fraction that many grossly overestimate — the impact of these dollars on global health, education and economic development is colossal.

In regions where USAID has long been a lifeline, the sudden halt of aid programmes threatens to unravel decades of progress, experts warn.

Sumar adds, "We have heard from colleagues who work closely with partners in Haiti, where US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and USAID account for more than 75 percent of funding for the country's HIV programme, that when the executive orders were announced, 70 percent of the healthcare workers volunteered to continue working without pay to make sure the patients still received care.

"This is not sustainable, and the reality of what happens to these individuals when the medicines run out and the healthcare workers stop showing up is extremely dire."

The Trump administration's sweeping reforms, ostensibly meant to cut bureaucracy, have led to a deep conversation in the US and around the world about the true role of American foreign aid.

Experts worry that apart from curtailing direct humanitarian assistance, the aid cut risks igniting a cascade of global instability.

In refugee camps like Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where over a million Rohingya depend on consistent aid, any disruption, for instance, can have catastrophic consequences.