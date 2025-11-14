The United States has announced new reciprocal trade framework agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, measures the White House said are designed to expand access for US exporters and reinforce trade rules, particularly on intellectual property.

Under the revised terms, Ecuador’s tariff rate will remain at 15 percent, while Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador will continue at 10 percent, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on Thursday.

The official said specific products that are not grown, mined or naturally produced in the US in sufficient quantities will receive targeted relief from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

While the White House did not publish a full list of exempted goods, one official said coffee, bananas and cocoa could be among the items benefiting from the updated frameworks.