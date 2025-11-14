US
US strikes new trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala
Deal will see Washington drop tariffs on imports of some foods and other goods, while those countries will open their markets to more US agricultural and industrial goods.
US official says coffee, bananas and cocoa could be among the items benefiting from the updated frameworks. / AP
November 14, 2025

The United States has announced new reciprocal trade framework agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, measures the White House said are designed to expand access for US exporters and reinforce trade rules, particularly on intellectual property.

Under the revised terms, Ecuador’s tariff rate will remain at 15 percent, while Argentina, Guatemala and El Salvador will continue at 10 percent, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on Thursday.

The official said specific products that are not grown, mined or naturally produced in the US in sufficient quantities will receive targeted relief from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

While the White House did not publish a full list of exempted goods, one official said coffee, bananas and cocoa could be among the items benefiting from the updated frameworks.

"Our expectation is that there will be some positive effects for prices for things like coffee, cocoa, bananas," the official said.

"Where we do not have domestic production, we do not necessarily need to have the tariff."

Statements released alongside the agreements with Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala said the US will remove tariffs on "certain qualifying exports that cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States in sufficient quantities."

Exports of selected textile and apparel products from El Salvador and Guatemala that qualify under the Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement will also receive tariff relief, the White House said.

Officials said all four countries have additionally agreed not to impose digital services taxes on US technology companies, and to resolve longstanding disputes over intellectual property protections.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
