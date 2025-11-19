EUROPE
Poland scrambles jets, closes two airports after Russian strikes on western Ukraine
Poland temporarily closes Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country.
November 19, 2025

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, armed forces of the NATO-member country has said.

"Quick-reaction fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar surveillance systems have reached the highest state of readiness," the operational command said on X early on Wednesday.

At 0400 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Poland has also temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said.

"Due to the need to ensure freedom of operation for military aviation, Rzeszow and Lublin airports have been temporarily closed," PANSA said on X.

