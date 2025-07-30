Contrary to the repeated claims by the Canadian government about a pause in the sale of weapons to Israel, Ottawa has been sending deadly arms to Tel Aviv nonstop.

According to a recent research report by a coalition of anti-war groups called Arms Embargo Now , Canadian weapons manufacturers sent 47 shipments of military-related components to Israel between October 2023 and July 2025.

These direct shipments constitute “only a glimpse” – not an exhaustive record – of all military supplies from Canada to Israel during the Gaza war.

As a signatory to the Geneva Conventions and Arms Trade Treaty, Canada is legally obligated to prevent and not be complicit in genocide. Ottawa is in violation of the treaty as Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The report says Canada exported 421,070 bullets to Israel since the Gaza assault began, including one shipment in April 2025 that contained 175,000 bullets.

It confirms that Canadian weapons continued flowing to Israel throughout 2024 and 2025 under the “record-breaking number of permits” authorised before the government’s January 2024 pause .

The report uses two complementary methodologies never before applied to track Canadian arms exports: commercial shipping data tracing direct shipments from Canadian manufacturers to Israel, and the import data from the Israeli Tax Authority from October 2023 to May 2025.

It mentioned three shipments of cartridges from an ordnance maker in Quebec, including one that occurred nine days after Melanie Joly, the then-foreign affairs minister, publicly pledged that Canada would block munitions exports to Israel from the same Quebec company.

Citing data from the Israeli Tax Authority, the report said 391 shipments of bullets, military equipment, weapons parts, aircraft components, and communication devices were exported from Canada to Israel between October 2023 and June 2025.

It revealed that around 100 international flights transported Canadian components to Israel, almost two-thirds of them commercial passenger planes on routes to Frankfurt, Paris, New York, Abu Dhabi, and New Delhi.