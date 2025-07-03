On February 24, Israeli occupation troops abducted Fidaa Assaf from the village of Kafr Laqif in Palestine's Qalqilya governorate. She was returning from Ramallah Medical Complex after undergoing medical examinations.

Palestinian officials later revealed that the female prisoner, who is married and a mother, was subjected to multiple strip searches and verbal abuse.

They also noted that she was detained in a cell described as unhygienic and infested with insects, and was deprived of water and food for several days.

Despite battling cancer, the Israeli regime is holding Assaf in the notorious Damon Prison, where approximately 42 female prisoners, including pregnant prisoners such as Zahraa Kawazbeh and Doaa Kawazbeh, are subjected to extreme torture and deliberate medical neglect.

Abductees such as Assaf, Kawazbeh, and Kawazbeh have one thing in common — they are part of a huge army of 1,000,000 Palestinians who have been jailed and tortured by Israel since 1967, a policy, which according to a new study, serves as the "backbone" of Israel's occupation of Palestine.

The report, released by non-profit American Muslims for Palestine on Thursday, said that Israel's carceral system remains the "backbone of its occupation" of Palestine, with Tel Aviv jailing about one million Palestinians at an average of 47 per day for 58 years.

"Israel has historically kept prison head-count near 6,000 at any one time, fluctuating during escalations, but reverting to the mean quickly," according to the study titled "The Carceral History of Occupied Palestine".

As of May 2025, the study said, Israel holds in its jails 10,068 Palestinians. Of these, 1,455 are sentenced, 3,190 await trial, and 3,577 are held without charge under administrative detention.

In contrast, the Palestinian group Hamas, after capturing 251 people during its October 2023 raid on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and homes, has released dozens of hostages.

It currently holds 49 captives, including 27 who are feared to have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

"Meanwhile, administrative detention has exploded after Israel's 2023 genocide in Gaza, jumping from 350 to 2,373 detainees per month — a seven-fold surge that now accounts for nearly one-third of all prisoners," the report said.

Tel Aviv enforces its carceral system with movement barriers and draconian laws, it said, adding, the occupied West Bank now suffers from almost 900 Israeli military's checkpoints, gates, and roadblocks, up from 645 in 2023, paralysing daily life.

In the first half of 2024, the study said that Israeli military conducted 3,384 documented search-and-arrest operations across the occupied West Bank.

"In April 2025 alone, Israeli forces conducted mass raids resulting in 530 arrests, including 60 children and 18 women, across cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank," it said.

The report highlighted Israeli Knesset's 2024 amendments "legalising collective punishment and permitting life sentences for children aged 12."