The father-and-son duo, alleged to have gunned down 15 people on Australia's Bondi Beach, holed themselves up in a Philippines hotel for weeks and left a tip on their way out, staff told AFP on Thursday.

Australian authorities are investigating whether Sajid Akram and his son Naveed trained with militants last month during a trip to the southern Mindanao region, where there is a long history of militancy.

The Philippines says there is no evidence to suggest that the country was being used to coach terrorists.

The men entered the Philippines on November 1, with Davao listed as their final destination, immigration officials confirmed this week.

They checked into room 315 of the GV Hotel the same day, paying 930 pesos (about $16) per night for the small room with two single beds.

"They weren't approachable like other foreigners. Other foreigners usually chat with me, but they didn't," she said, adding her only interactions were with Naveed, while the father "always looked down" and avoided eye contact.

The pair never discussed the purpose of their stay and would typically leave the hotel in the morning, but "didn't stay out long... the longest we observed was about one hour", Ytang said.

One outing included a hunt for durian, a spiky, pungent fruit that is a Southeast Asian delicacy.