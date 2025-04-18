WORLD
1 min read
US may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks if no progress seen: Rubio
“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” Rubio told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris.
US may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks if no progress seen: Rubio
“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said. / Reuters
April 18, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Washington may end its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if clear progress is not made in the coming days.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris on Thursday.

“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said.

He noted that while US President Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, the US must also focus on other global priorities.

Recommended

“The president has spent 87 days at the highest level of this government repeatedly taking efforts to bring this war to an end. We are now reaching a point when we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not. Which is why we’re engaging both sides,” Rubio added.

Rubio, joined by Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, held talks with top European and Ukrainian officials on Thursday in Paris to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation