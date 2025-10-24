Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and other occupied territories is the outcome of a century-old political project built on colonial and racial foundations to erase the very idea of Palestine, experts said at the Gaza Tribunal on Friday.

The Gaza Tribunal, an independent people’s tribunal dedicated to ending genocide in Gaza and advancing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, is holding a four-day session at Istanbul University.

A panel titled ‘Hearings: Root Causes’ analysed the ideological and structural forces that experts said made the genocide in Gaza possible.

The people’s tribunal, chaired by former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk and attended by jurists, scholars and survivors, is laying out a moral and historical case that panellists argue international institutions have long neglected.

TRT World is at the Tribunal to report from the scene.

Two experts – Lana Tatour and Jeff Halper – spoke about what they called the dual pillars of that project: Zionist racial ideology and settler-colonial structure.

Among the other speakers were historian Avi Shlaim, legal scholar Rania Muhareb, and historian Ussama Makdisi, each offering perspectives on the deeper roots of the ongoing crisis.

Related TRT World - ‘A call to action’: Gaza Tribunal opens historic session in Istanbul to confront genocide in Gaza

Zionism as racial ideology

According to Tatour, a lecturer in development at the School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney, understanding the link between Zionism and racial domination is essential to addressing the root causes of the ongoing violence.

“There is recognition of genocide, and there are accounts of the dehumanisation of Palestinians as a core element,” Tatour told the hall.

“Yet they do not address Zionism as a form of racism, nor do they name Zionism as the racial ideology that drives the colonisation of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza. This omission, I believe, is something the jury should take note of and rectify.”

Tatour traced the continuity of violence to ever-present racialised narratives.

She cited public statements by Israeli officials, describing Palestinians as “human animals,” “children of darkness,” or calling for a “second Nakba,” and said such rhetoric is not aberrant but stems from a century-long political project that frames Palestinians as inferior.

“The partition plan, the British mandate, the mass expulsions of 1948, the occupation after 1967, the siege of Gaza; they all rely on treating Palestinians as less civilised, as an inferior race,” Tatour said.

“Racialisation and racist classification are core to the Zionist movement’s ideology and practice.”

Tatour also foregrounded the role of Western powers, media and corporations in enabling the campaign.

“The annihilation of Gaza has been justified, supported and facilitated by Western powers and Western media.”