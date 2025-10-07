The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide as acts committed with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” such as: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.



Israel is indisputably guilty of the first four of the aforementioned acts. Israel is not guilty of the fifth act, but that does not mean that children are spared.

At least one Palestinian child has been killed every hour on average by Israeli forces in Gaza in the last two years, with the total number of children killed now surpassing 20,000 , according to Save the Children. At least 40,000 children have been made orphans by losing one or both parents. A poignant acronym has emerged from the slaughterhouse in Gaza: WCNSF − Wounded Child No Surviving Family.

The cumulative evidence of Israel's war crimes has turned it into an international pariah. Israel’s friends in the West are increasingly critical of its conduct, and some of them have recently recognised Palestine as a state.

Recognition is not simply symbolic. It is the result of a growing understanding that never-ending Israeli aggression against its neighbours hurts core Western interests, and that without a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there will be no stability, no security, and no peace in the Middle East.



Israel claims to be acting in self-defence, but it constantly and flagrantly violates international humanitarian law. The savage war against the defenceless civilians of Gaza has undermined what little was left of its reputation and is leading to growing international condemnation. In this respect, the war in Gaza is a strategic disaster for Israel.



Self-preservation

Why does Netanyahu persist in this unlawful, vicious, and unbelievably destructive forever war? One explanation, advanced by the American-Jewish scholar, Norman Finkelstein , is that Netanyahu is desperate to occupy Gaza because he wants custody of the crime scene. If he loses custody of the crime scene, says Finkelstein, Gaza will become the graveyard of Zionism.



Another explanation advanced by Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, is that “The prime minister is not acting in the national interest; he is acting purely for self-preservation. Every other argument is a smokescreen”.

In the shadow of the war in Gaza, Netanyahu has intensified the ethnic cleansing of the occupied West Bank. Illegal settler violence has increased significantly with the encouragement of the government and with the protection of the army. In the first year after October 7, there were 1,423 recorded incidents of settler violence on the occupied West Bank. By January 2025, at least 870 Palestinians, including 177 children, had been killed by settlers and the Israeli forces.



These are not random clashes but part and parcel of a systematic government policy, spearheaded by the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir-Smotrich trio, aimed at the creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank and emptying of as many Palestinian inhabitants as possible.

Netanyahu's ambitions are not confined to the ethnic cleansing of the occupied Palestinian territories…His broader ambition is to crush all of Israel's regional opponents and to make it the dominant military power in the entire Middle East. Professor Avi Shlaim

Netanyahu's ambitions are not confined to the ethnic cleansing of the occupied Palestinian territories and to the construction of Greater Israel. His broader ambition is to crush all of Israel's regional opponents and to make it the dominant military power in the entire Middle East.



After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Israel occupied the buffer zone, invaded deep into Syrian state territory, and launched a series of devastating attacks on the remains of the Syrian army. Hezbollah, the linchpin of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”, started firing missiles and rockets on northern Israel after October 7.



In September 2024, Israel assassinated Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary-general; followed up by bombing its bases in Beirut and different parts of the country; and staged an astonishing pager attack that killed 42 Hezbollah officials and injured 3,400 others. A ceasefire was eventually reached, but Israel does not respect the agreement; it continues to bomb at will and to occupy five points in southern Lebanon.

The Houthis, in solidarity with the people of Gaza, attacked Israeli-related shipping in the Gulf of Yemen and the Red Sea and fired ballistic missiles at Israel, one of which landed near Ben-Gurion airport.



The next day, on May 5, 2025, Israel launched a series of air strikes, killing Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and other senior Houthi officials. Among the targets were Sanaa International Airport, which was bombed and destroyed, and the port of Hudeida. The Houthis were not deterred by this show of force, and the result is a continuous cycle of strikes and counter-strikes.



And then there’s Iran

The most significant spillover from the war in Gaza is the Israeli attack on Iran . For the last thirty years, Netanyahu has been demonising Tehran and calling for a military strike against its nuclear facilities.



His rhetorical offensive conveniently overlooks a few basic facts. Firstly, Iran has never attacked any of its neighbours, unlike Israel. Secondly, Iran has signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty , unlike Israel. Thirdly, Iran submitted to the inspection of its facilities by the International Atomic Energy Commission, again unlike Israel. Fourthly, Iran has no nuclear weapons and has repeatedly disavowed the intention to produce them, whereas Israel has between 100 and 400 nuclear warheads along with delivery systems via missiles, submarines, and aircraft.

Related TRT World - Israel can have the bomb but not Iran: The hypocrisy of the international order

It follows that Iran does not pose an existential threat to Israel, as Netanyahu keeps insisting, whereas Israel does pose an existential threat to Iran by virtue of its nuclear monopoly.

In June 2025, Israel launched an unprovoked and unlawful war on Iran, striking the Natanz nuclear facility, military bases, and other targets. It assassinated Iran’s three top military leaders, other senior military officials, and several nuclear scientists.



The Israeli attack was followed by an American strike against three Iranian nuclear sites. The coordinated attack set back the Iranian nuclear programme, but it did not destroy it. If anything, it intensified the pressure from the Iranian hardliners to go all-out to produce the bomb.



One illegal − but loudly proclaimed − aim of “The Twelve Day War” was to bring about regime change in Tehran. By bombing civilian targets, the Israeli-American attack caused the Iranian people to rally behind the flag and ended up bolstering the position of the government.

Another illustration of Netanyahu's propensity to use force and coercion instead of diplomacy was the air strike on Doha , the capital of Qatar, on September 9, 2025.



Before October 7, with Netanyahu's cooperation, Qatar provided funding for Hamas to enable it to govern Gaza. After October 7, Qatar and Egypt were the principal Arab mediators in the efforts to arrange ceasefires between Israel and Hamas.



Some of Hamas’s political leaders live in Doha, and they conducted the indirect negotiations with the Israeli envoys on ceasefires and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The purpose of the Israeli air strike was to kill the Hamas negotiators. The operation failed to achieve its objective of killing the senior Hamas leaders, and it was roundly denounced as a flagrant violation of international law and of Qatari sovereignty.



The diplomatic fallout was particularly great because Qatar is a close ally of the United States. This was the first Israeli attack on a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the message it sent is that no Gulf state, however friendly and useful to Israel, is safe from Israeli military strikes.

The second anniversary of the war in Gaza is an appropriate time to assess Benjamin Netanyahu's record.



The State of Israel emerged from the ashes of the Holocaust 77 years ago, and it enjoyed an unprecedented level of international sympathy and support. Its main raison d'etre was to provide a safe haven for Jews fleeing persecution in the rest of the world.



A great deal has changed in the intervening period. But the assault on Gaza has exposed, as no other action before it, how the victims have morphed into the most brutal and violent oppressors.



In the Second World War, the Jews were the defenceless victims of Nazi Germany. Today, it is the people of Gaza who are the defenceless victims of the Jewish state.



The sad truth is that, under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has become a vicious war machine that constantly targets Palestinian civilians, wages war on its neighbours, and is completely out of control.



Netanyahu’s war-mongering hurts not only Israel’s opponents but the Jews of the diaspora. By stoking a massive increase in anti-Semitism, Israel’s actions in Gaza place Jewish communities around the globe in jeopardy.



Nor is Netanyahu serving his own people by his belligerent foreign policy; he is leading them to a moral abyss and, ultimately, to self-destruction. As Jesus of Nazareth had warned, “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword”.