Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
Nearly two million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Israeli forces destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza’s territory. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Israel killed nearly 20,000 children during the ongoing genocide in Gaza since October 2023, local authorities said Sunday.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said the bodies of more than 19,450 children were brought to hospitals, while over 12,500 women were also killed, including about 10,160 whose bodies were recovered.

The office said Israeli forces destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza’s territory and occupied over 80 percent of the area, using an estimated 200,000 tonnes of explosives.

According to the statement, at least 1,670 medical personnel, 140 civil defence members, and 255 journalists have been killed since the war began two years ago.

The media office said around 12,000 miscarriages among pregnant women were reported in Gaza due to Israeli-enforced starvation and destruction of healthcare.

It accused Israel of “systematically” targeting Gaza’s health sector, destroying or disabling 38 hospitals, 96 health centres, and 197 ambulances.

The office said 835 mosques were destroyed and 180 others partially damaged, while three churches were attacked, 40 cemeteries demolished, and over 2,450 bodies were stolen from burial sites.

It said about 268,000 housing units were completely destroyed, 148,000 severely damaged, and 153,000 partially damaged, displacing more than 288,000 families.

Most of the 125,000 tents sheltering them are now unfit for use.

Nearly two million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, with 293 shelters and displacement centres hit by Israeli strikes, the office said.

