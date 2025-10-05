WAR ON GAZA
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
The extremist minister said he was proud of the officers of the Israel Prison Service.
Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, boasts about the harsh prison conditions. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, boasted about the harsh prison conditions and mistreatment of international activists detained from a Gaza aid flotilla.

Ben-Gvir said he visited the Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel to ensure that the detained activists “receive no special treatment”.

I “was proud that we treat flotilla activists as terror supporters,” he said in comments carried by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“They should feel what the conditions in Ketziot Prison are like and think twice before approaching Israel again. That’s how it works.”

“I am proud of the officers of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) who acted in accordance with the policy set by [IPS Chief Commissioner] Kobi Yaakobi and me,” he said.

The extremist minister claimed that he had visited the flotilla and “didn’t see humanitarian aid or compassion.”

“If any of them thought they would come here and be greeted with a red carpet and fanfare, they were mistaken,” he added.

Several activists released from Israeli detention reported mistreatment and inhumane conditions while in prison.

Israeli naval forces intercepted and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla late Wednesday, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The convoy aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
