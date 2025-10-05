Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, boasted about the harsh prison conditions and mistreatment of international activists detained from a Gaza aid flotilla.

Ben-Gvir said he visited the Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel to ensure that the detained activists “receive no special treatment”.

I “was proud that we treat flotilla activists as terror supporters,” he said in comments carried by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“They should feel what the conditions in Ketziot Prison are like and think twice before approaching Israel again. That’s how it works.”

“I am proud of the officers of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) who acted in accordance with the policy set by [IPS Chief Commissioner] Kobi Yaakobi and me,” he said.

The extremist minister claimed that he had visited the flotilla and “didn’t see humanitarian aid or compassion.”