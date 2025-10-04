WAR ON GAZA
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
The activists were received warmly by the Turkish government as a huge crowd gathered at Istanbul Airport to welcome Global Sumud Flotilla activists.
Global Sumud Flotilla activists, detained by Israel, welcomed in Istanbul. / AA
October 4, 2025

A plane carrying activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The activists said that they were subjected to inhumane treatment by Israeli authorities during detention, adding that they were denied water for three days and were not even allowed to pray.

“From the time our ships entered Gaza, we were subjected to insult by Israel; we better understood what Palestinians in Gaza went through, and this has been fitting with what Israel has been doing so far,” an activist told TRT World.

Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino said that he felt “in a really barbaric place” while being illegally detained by Israel in international waters after this week's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels bound for Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu after arriving in Istanbul on a special flight, Agostino said he and fellow passengers were kidnapped and subjected to “humiliating” conditions.

“Then they took us to land, and once on land, they behaved like a terrorist group. We were, I mean, people were kicked. We were left without fresh water for over two days. Overall, they took every opportunity to humiliate any of us,” he said.

The activists were received warmly by the Turkish government as a huge crowd gathered at Istanbul Airport to welcome Global Sumud Flotilla activists who arrived on a specially arranged Turkish Airlines plane.

A Turkish activist hailed Türkiye’s government for its support for the Global Sumud Flotilla and told TRT World, “We were successful; we broke Israel’s inhumane blockade and showed how oppressive Israel is. This was one of our goals, and we succeeded.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the activists, praising their courage and determination.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure the swift return of remaining Turkish citizens.

Fidan highlighted that these courageous individuals have taken an honourable stand against oppression, becoming the voice of the oppressed through their fight for justice and human values.

Gratitude to Türkiye

French activist Yassine Benjelloun, who was aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, has described the harsh and degrading treatment by Israel during detention.

He was among those forcibly taken to Israel after Israeli forces held them in international waters.

“The way they (Israel) treated us is that they prevented us from having medicine for those who needed medicine. They only gave us water after 32 hours. Drinkable water," Benjelloun told Anadolu after arriving in Istanbul.

"We had barely any food. We were woken up at 3 in the morning with dogs and snipers walking into our rooms, waking us up every two hours to prevent us from sleeping," he said.

“They do this to us, and it could only let us imagine what they do to the Palestinians."

Benjelloun expressed gratitude to Türkiye for assisting in their safe return.

“We have to thank Türkiye for what they did today and for bringing us home safely.”

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
