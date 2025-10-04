A plane carrying activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The activists said that they were subjected to inhumane treatment by Israeli authorities during detention, adding that they were denied water for three days and were not even allowed to pray.

“From the time our ships entered Gaza, we were subjected to insult by Israel; we better understood what Palestinians in Gaza went through, and this has been fitting with what Israel has been doing so far,” an activist told TRT World.

Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino said that he felt “in a really barbaric place” while being illegally detained by Israel in international waters after this week's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels bound for Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu after arriving in Istanbul on a special flight, Agostino said he and fellow passengers were kidnapped and subjected to “humiliating” conditions.

“Then they took us to land, and once on land, they behaved like a terrorist group. We were, I mean, people were kicked. We were left without fresh water for over two days. Overall, they took every opportunity to humiliate any of us,” he said.

The activists were received warmly by the Turkish government as a huge crowd gathered at Istanbul Airport to welcome Global Sumud Flotilla activists who arrived on a specially arranged Turkish Airlines plane.

A Turkish activist hailed Türkiye’s government for its support for the Global Sumud Flotilla and told TRT World, “We were successful; we broke Israel’s inhumane blockade and showed how oppressive Israel is. This was one of our goals, and we succeeded.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the activists, praising their courage and determination.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure the swift return of remaining Turkish citizens.

Fidan highlighted that these courageous individuals have taken an honourable stand against oppression, becoming the voice of the oppressed through their fight for justice and human values.