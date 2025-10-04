A plane carrying activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, detained by Israel in international waters, departed from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, and reached Istanbul on Saturday.
The Turkish Airlines plane arrived in Istanbul at 1240 GMT.
Turkish officials welcomed Global Sumud Flotilla activists upon their arrival in Istanbul.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the activists, praising their courage and determination.
He emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure the swift return of remaining Turkish citizens.
Fidan highlighted that these courageous individuals have taken an honourable stand against oppression, becoming the voice of the oppressed through their fight for justice and human values.
According to information obtained by Anadolu, the activists, after completing their formalities, boarded the plane that landed at Ramon Airport before noon and later departed for Istanbul.
The plane carried 137 members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish citizens.
Aboard the plane are citizens from 12 other nations, including the US, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
A Turkish activist speaking to TRT World said that they were subjected to inhumane treatment by Israeli authorities during detention, adding they were denied water for three days and were not even allowed to pray.