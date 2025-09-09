Israel has confirmed it carried out a strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas, Reuters reported, though it did not specify the location of the attack.

A senior Israeli official told local media the strike targeted Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and senior official Zaher Jabareen.

Son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, his office director was killed in an Israeli attack on Doha, senior group member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera.

The Hamas leadership delegation survived the Doha attack, a senior group leader told Al Jazeera.

Israeli officials also told Reuters the strike was directed at Hamas leaders in Qatar.