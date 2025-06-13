Israel has launched strikes on what it says are Iran's "nuclear and military sites", with Iranian media reporting blasts in the capital, Tehran, and declaring assassinations of army chief Mohammad Bagheri and Revolutionary Guards head Hossein Salami.

"Major General Mohammad Bagheri chief of staff of the armed forces was martyred," the broadcaster said.

Bagheri, who was killed in Friday attacks, had led the Iranian military since 2016, was seen as the architect of Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

And Salami was a key figure in Iran's military leadership and one of the most prominent commanders within the Revolutionary Guard Corps (or IRGC).

General Gholam Ali Rashid, deputy commander of army and nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi, Mohammad Mahdi, Abdolhamid Minoucher and Ahmadreza Zolfaqari were also killed in the attacks, Iranian state media reported.

"Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran," state TV reported, saying many people, including civilians, were killed in the attacks.

Blasts were also heard in Natanz city in Iran's central province of Isfahan, an area of key nuclear site, state TV added.

"New explosion heard at Natanz uranium enrichment facility" in Isfahan province, the broadcaster reported hours later, showing thick black smoke rising from the facility.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them a "clear violation of international law". In a brief statement, the ministry said that Iran "reserves the right to respond decisively" and that "the Israeli regime will face the consequences of its aggression."

Iran's armed forces vowed a "strong response” to the Israeli attack, adding Tel Aviv will "pay a heavy price".

'Prepared across all borders'

A short while ago, "dozens of IAF (Israeli Air Force) jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.