The Israeli army continued shelling and demolishing buildings in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza, in repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday, which lies within the military-controlled zone known as the yellow line.

Israeli artillery shelled army-controlled areas in eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.