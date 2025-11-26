WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Flouting ceasefire, Israeli army continues artillery shelling, destruction of homes in Gaza
For weeks, areas that fall under the army's control in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal have been witnessing daily shelling and demolitions.
Flouting ceasefire, Israeli army continues artillery shelling, destruction of homes in Gaza
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / AA
November 26, 2025

The Israeli army continued shelling and demolishing buildings in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza, in repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday, which lies within the military-controlled zone known as the yellow line.

Israeli artillery shelled army-controlled areas in eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.

RECOMMENDED

For weeks, areas that fall under the army's occupation in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal have been witnessing daily shelling and demolitions, with Israel claiming to be targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people in the over two-year genocidal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli army continues home demolitions, artillery shelling across Gaza despite ceasefire deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance