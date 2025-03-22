WORLD
2 min read
Voice of America journalists sue Trump administration over network shutdown
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave.
Voice of America journalists sue Trump administration over network shutdown
The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week. / AP
March 22, 2025

Voice of America (VOA) journalists have sued the Donald Trump administration and senior adviser Kari Lake, saying the abrupt shutdown of the US-funded network violates the First Amendment and congressional authority, according to media reports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave, according to National Public Radio (NPR).

Plaintiffs include former VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara and Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat. Kathryn Neeper, a senior official at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), is also suing.

Lake, appointed by Trump to oversee USAGM, defended the move: "Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund it."

The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week.

David Seide, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, condemned the decision, saying: "Tragically, Kari Lake lives in the MAGA fantasy world, but she makes decisions that have real-world consequences for hundreds of journalists."

The lawsuit is backed by press advocacy groups and unions.

Recommended

VOA, funded by Congress since World War II, reaches 100 countries in 63 languages.

The broader USAGM network includes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and the Open Technology Fund. Similar lawsuits have been filed this week.

For some plaintiffs, the shutdown has dire consequences.

Two foreign national VOA journalists face visa expirations on March 31. One, John Doe 3, risks imprisonment in a country that has labelled VOA a “subversive organisation."

Neither USAGM nor acting chief Victor Morales has responded to the allegations.

RelatedTRT Global - VOA staff placed on leave after Trump's funding cut order

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan