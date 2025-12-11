Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has set a new world record by hugging a tree for 72 consecutive hours in Nyeri County, completing the feat as part of a campaign to promote indigenous tree protection and mental wellness.

The 22-year-old started the challenge on Monday and finished it on Thursday, seeking to surpass her earlier 48-hour record.

Local officials and community groups monitored the event throughout the three days, with residents streaming in to witness the attempt as Muthoni remained wrapped around the trunk of the tree even when it rained.

Her effort quickly gained national attention, with conservation organisations praising the symbolism of using an endurance challenge to draw focus to Kenya’s threatened indigenous species.