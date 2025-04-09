Türkiye’s growing commitment to education as a pillar of diplomacy and cultural exchange has gained significant momentum in recent years. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership and through the Ministry of National Education , the country has expanded its global educational footprint by offering high-quality learning opportunities to international students.

At the heart of this initiative is the International Anatolian Imam Hatip High Schools programme—an exemplar of Türkiye’s strategy to foster educational cooperation, cultural integration, and diplomatic ties with Muslim-majority countries and beyond.

Ahmet Isleyen, Director General of Religious Education at the Ministry of National Education, in his interview with the TRT World describes the programme as transformative:

“The International Anatolian Imam Hatip High Schools represent a crucial bridge between Türkiye and the wider Muslim world. Through these schools, we are not only educating students but also nurturing ambassadors of cultural and diplomatic goodwill. By blending religious education with modern academic disciplines, we prepare young minds to become leaders who understand their heritage, embrace universal values, and contribute positively to their communities and beyond.”

Jointly managed by the Ministry and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation , the schools provide an inclusive environment where Turkish and international students study together. The goal is to cultivate a new generation of leaders who are academically proficient, culturally aware, and globally connected.

Education as soft power

Ahmet Isleyen further outlines the broader implications of Türkiye’s approach to global education:

“Today, Türkiye is an education hub for students from across the world. Our efforts are not just about providing education but about shaping future global leaders who carry the values of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. Our educational model, inspired by our deep-rooted history, seeks to instill a vision that extends beyond borders.”

Admission to the schools is selective and competitive. International candidates are assessed on academic achievement (weighted at 80%) and religious knowledge (20%), with merit-based admissions structured around country-specific quotas.