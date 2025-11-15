The Sudanese army regained control of two areas in North Kordofan state following fierce clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military source told Anadolu.

The source said on Saturday that army forces recaptured Umm Dham, Haj Ahmad and Kazgil, leaving RSF militants with heavy material and human losses.

Army personnel shared on social media videos showing their presence in the two areas, which were seized by the rebel group last month.

There was no immediate confirmation from the army or the RSF of the report.

