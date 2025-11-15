The Sudanese army regained control of two areas in North Kordofan state following fierce clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military source told Anadolu.
The source said on Saturday that army forces recaptured Umm Dham, Haj Ahmad and Kazgil, leaving RSF militants with heavy material and human losses.
Army personnel shared on social media videos showing their presence in the two areas, which were seized by the rebel group last month.
There was no immediate confirmation from the army or the RSF of the report.
Violence by RSF in Sudan
Thousands of civilians have fled from Sudan’s three Kordofan states amid violent clashes between the army and the RSF in recent weeks.
According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), nearly 40,000 people have been displaced from Bara, Sheikan, Rahad, Um Rawaba, and Um Damm Haj Ahmad in North Kordofan since October 26.
The RSF currently controls all five states of the Darfur region except parts of northern North Darfur, which remain under army control.
The military holds most territory in the remaining 13 Sudanese states across the south, north, east and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.
The conflict in Sudan between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organisation.