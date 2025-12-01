CLIMATE
1 min read
Global donors commit $6.7B to rebuild hurricane-hit Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on October 28, causing an estimated $10 billion in damages and affecting nearly 200,000 buildings.
Global donors commit $6.7B to rebuild hurricane-hit Jamaica
Category 5 hurricane struck Jamaica on October 28, unleashing catastrophic flooding and landslides. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Jamaica has secured up to $6.7 billion in international support over the next three years to fund reconstruction after Category 5 Hurricane Melissa slammed into the Caribbean island in October.

The support will come from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean CAF, the IMF, the World Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the institutions said in a joint statement on Monday.

The institutions said that up to $3.6 billion of the package could be made available in sovereign financing for the government's recovery and reconstruction programme, including up to $1 billion each from CAF, the IDB and the World Bank, $200 million from the CDB, and a potential $415 million loan fro IMF under its rapid financing window for natural disasters.

RECOMMENDED

The institutions added that their divisions linked to the private-sector — IDB Invest, IFC and MIGA — are working to mobilise an initial $2.4 billion in private investment to also support reconstruction.

The Category 5 hurricane struck Jamaica on October 28, unleashing catastrophic flooding and landslides with some 30 inches (76 cm) of rain, causing an estimated $10 billion in damages and damaging nearly 200,000 buildings.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Hurricane Melissa leaves behind trail of destruction in Jamaica
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings