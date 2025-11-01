In pictures: Hurricane Melissa leaves behind trail of destruction in Jamaica
In pictures: Hurricane Melissa leaves behind trail of destruction in JamaicaTRT World's camera captured the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, with images showing destruction that left many without homes.
Reports said the hurricane left at least 50 people dead in total in the region. (Photo: TRT World/Tanguy Garrel) / TRT World
November 1, 2025

Pictures taken by TRT World in Jamaica show roads blocked by fallen trees, downed power lines, and multiple buildings — including a school — destroyed by Hurricane Melissa.

Local authorities report at least 20 people killed and say 70 percent of the population remains without power.

After sowing devastation in much of Jamaica and Haiti, Melissa hit Cuba as well. Reports said the hurricane left at least 50 people dead in total in the region.

Here are some of the images

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
