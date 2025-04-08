Germany has taken a chilling new turn , signalling its intent to use political expression as a basis for immigration enforcement. Authorities are now seeking to deport foreign nationals over their involvement in pro-Palestine activism.

In March, the German government issued deportation orders to three EU citizens and one American for their continued participation in protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Two of the activists who are Irish citizens, one Polish and one American have condemned German authorities for politicising their deportation orders, and reject allegations of anti-Semitism and indirect support for Hamas.

None of the four activists have a criminal record, nor have they been charged with any crimes related to their activism. They were given six weeks to leave .

Roberta Murray, one of the Irish citizens, told TRT World that the charges are politically motivated, stating that the reasons cited in the deportation orders are “based on Germany’s Staatsräson — a doctrine that enshrines unconditional support for Israel, no matter its systematic human rights abuses and war crimes.”

Cooper Longbottom, an American student enrolled at a Berlin university, said:

“I was initially very scared, it’s scary to be told that you will have to leave your home within a month.”

She added, “It didn’t make any sense and I hadn’t received any criminal charges, so I was just shocked that they could even do that.”

Murray says that she fears Germany could further tighten migration law and erode civil liberties. “Germany is using this as a stepping stone, a litmus test to see how far they can push this, they have already been tightening migration law in Germany and have been clamping down on civil liberties in general. I think this is clearly a desperate attempt to see how far they can go with this.”

Berlin has already blocked all processing of asylum applications for Palestinians from Gaza claiming “the current events [in Gaza] are consistently unclear and difficult to assess”.

The deportation orders are the latest in a nearly two-year-long crackdown on the Palestine solidarity movement in the country. Previously authorities have banned former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis from entering the country, UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese from giving a public talk at an event in Berlin, and British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah from entering the country to attend a conference on Palestine.

Criticism & defiance