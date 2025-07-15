WORLD
3 min read
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
After weeks of delay, the EU looks set to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil exports, even as the US stays out of the latest price cap plans.
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas / AFP
July 15, 2025

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday she hoped for agreement soon on a new round of sanctions by the bloc on Russia, including lowering a price cap on Moscow's oil exports.

The fresh round of punishment over the war on Ukraine has been held up for weeks by a wrangle with Slovakia over separate plans to phase out Russian gas imports and resistance from Malta over the price cap.

"We are hoping that it's either today or tomorrow that we adopt the 18th package of sanctions," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"So I hope it's today, but it's still some work to do."

Slovakia's Russia-friendly leader Robert Fico has signalled he could drop his opposition after talks with Brussels over its plans to cut off Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

Officials said the bloc is also close to agreeing a plan to lower its price cap on Russian oil exported to third countries around the world.

"It's alive," Kallas told journalists.

RelatedTRT Global - EU outlines strategy to end Russian gas imports by 2027

That comes despite EU allies failing to convince US President Donald Trump to go along with the plan.

Recommended

The cap is a G7 initiative aimed at limiting the amount of money Russia makes by exporting oil to countries across the world.

The oil price cap, set at $60 by the G7 in 2022, is designed to limit the price Moscow can sell oil around the world by banning shipping firms and insurance companies dealing with Russia to export above that amount.

Under the new EU scheme - which would likely also have the backing of G7 allies like Britain and Canada - the bloc would set a new flexible rate below market value.

That would currently equate to $47.6, according to internal EU discussions shared with AFP.

Diplomats admit that the fact the United States is not on board with the move, will make it less effective.

"Even if the Americans are not aboard, but the other G7 countries are on board, then we will move on with this," Kallas said.

As part of its sanctions, the EU is also planning to target scores more vessels in the "shadow fleet" of ageing tankers used by Russia to circumvent oil export curbs.

The new measures from the EU come as Trump has taken a tougher line with Russia, threatening to impose major "secondary tariffs" if Moscow doesn't agree to a halt fighting in 50 days.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan