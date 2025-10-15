US
Trump says Modi assures him India will stop buying Russian oil
US president calls India’s reported pledge to halt Russian oil imports a “big step” in efforts to isolate Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
October 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, describing the move as a "big step" in efforts to isolate Moscow economically.

"So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia," Trump told reporters during a White House event on Wednesday.

"That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing."

Significant moment

An Indian pledge to halt Russian oil purchases would mark a significant moment in global energy diplomacy, as Washington seeks to choke Moscow’s oil revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

India has been one of Russia’s key energy partners, with its refineries processing millions of barrels of discounted crude since the start of the war.

Any shift in India’s position could reshape global oil flows and increase pressure on other countries still importing Russian fuel.

The comments come as Trump steps up diplomatic efforts to rally US allies and partners behind economic measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s financial resilience.

During his remarks, Trump said India could not "immediately" end imports but was taking steps in that direction.

"It’s a little bit of a process, but that process will be over soon," he said.

The statement follows weeks of quiet discussions between US and Indian officials over New Delhi’s continued energy trade with Russia.

Trump’s administration has maintained that cutting off Russia’s oil revenues is essential to weakening its ability to fund the war.

If confirmed, India’s move would represent one of the most consequential realignments in global oil markets since Western sanctions on Moscow were introduced in 2022.

Neither New Delhi nor Moscow has yet commented publicly on Trump’s statement.

