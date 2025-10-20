Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has rejected an offer of renewed talks from US President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying," Khamenei said on Monday, according to state media.

"The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei added.

"What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong, and coercive."

Related TRT World - Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran

Seeking peace talks with Tehran