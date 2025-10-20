MIDDLE EAST
Iran's Khamenei turns down Trump talks offer, dismisses nuclear strike claims
Tehran and Washington had engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has rejected an offer of renewed talks from US President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying," Khamenei said on Monday, according to state media.

"The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei added.

"What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong, and coercive."

Seeking peace talks with Tehran

Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Last week, Trump told the Israeli parliament that it would be great if Washington could negotiate a "peace deal" with Tehran, following the start of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Western powers accuse Iran of covertly trying to develop a nuclear bomb through the enrichment of uranium, and want it to cease such activity.

Tehran denies seeking to weaponise enrichment, saying the programme has solely civilian energy purposes.

