WORLD
2 min read
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
Khamenei rejects nuclear talks with the US as “irreparable harm,” even as Iran and European powers agree to continue consultations in a bid to avert reimposition of UN sanctions.
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
On August 28, the E3 launched a 30-day process to reimpose sanctions. / AP
September 23, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has dismissed the prospect of nuclear negotiations with the United States, saying they would bring “no benefit” and could even inflict “irreparable harm” on Iran.

“Negotiating with America not only brings no benefit but also causes major harm under the current conditions, some of which might even be described as irreparable,” Khamenei said on Tuesday in a televised address.

His remarks came as Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed that Tehran and European powers had agreed to continue consultations on its disputed nuclear programme after high-level talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

RelatedTRT World - Iran walks the nuclear tightrope as deadline for snapback sanctions nears

Talks with the E3

The ministers of France, Britain, and Germany, known as the E3, along with the EU’s foreign policy chief, met with Iran’s foreign minister in a last-ditch effort to head off the reimposition of UN sanctions. 

Recommended

“Some ideas and proposals for continuing diplomacy were raised during the meeting, and it was agreed that consultations will continue,” the ministry said in a statement.

On August 28, the E3 launched a 30-day process to reimpose sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal intended to block it from developing atomic weapons. 

The deadline for that process expires September 27. Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

RelatedTRT World - Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul to revive stalled nuke talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible: Erdogan
Ahmed al Sharaa at UNGA: Israeli actions risk 'new crises' in region
Trump vows to block Israeli annexation of West Bank as Muslim leaders demand Gaza ceasefire
Denmark apologises for forced contraception of Greenlandic women
UN, EU sound alarm over children in Gaza: 'Starving, amputated, traumatised'
Five killed in India-administered Kashmir's Ladakh over New Delhi's 'unkept promises'
Pezeshkian at UNGA: 'Iran does not seek nuclear weapons'
Türkiye sees strategic opening amid US tariffs, intel academy report finds
By Tuncay Şahin
US bars Iranian officials in NY for UNGA from shopping spree
Israeli genocide ravages Gaza children; hunger, amputations, trauma soar
Japanese F-15s land in Germany for the first time
Amsterdam moves to bar Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv FC for contributing to 'occupation, racism'
Syria's unity remains core to regional security, division threatens neighbours—President Sharaa
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
Italy sends navy frigate to assist Gaza aid flotilla: defence minister
Spanish jet with defence minister onboard suffers GPS disruption over Russia’s Kaliningrad