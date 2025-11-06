US President Donald Trump has threatened Nigeria with potential US intervention to protect the country’s Christians from attacks linked to terror groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP (Daesh West Africa Province), and Al Qaeda-affiliated groups.

Trump’s threats worried not only Nigeria, a West African nation with the continent’s largest population, which has long allied with Washington to combat terror groups, but also other countries in a volatile region that has faced foreign interventions and political instability for decades.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social, using his classic bold threatening language.

In line with his claim, Trump quickly designated Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’, which could lead to sanctions against the country.

The Nigerian leadership denies that Christians specifically suffer from attacks, and analysts say that the country’s Muslims have been targeted by Boko Haram and ISWAP more often than non-Muslims.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” wrote Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, on X, in reaction to Trump’s accusation against the country.

While the Nigerian state has welcomed the US assistance against insurgent groups, it has also categorically demanded that the Trump administration respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Intimidating an ally

Experts warn that US intervention in West Africa could open a Pandora’s Box across a volatile region, where recent military coups with anti-colonialist motives from Guinea to Burkina Faso, Mali, and most recently Niger, have established a new geopolitical reality against ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States).

ECOWAS is a union of largely pro-Western states, in which Nigeria has played a critical role from the West African group’s founding in 1975 to the present, hosting its headquarters in its capital, Abuja.

"Attacking Nigeria will have serious repercussions on the American agenda in West Africa,” Abdi Samatar, a professor of geography at the University of Minnesota, tells TRT World.

“There is no specific area where the so-called anti-Christian terrorists are located. Nigerian gangs are equal opportunity thugs: both Muslims and Christians are similarly targeted,” he says.

Almost half of the Nigerian population is Muslim, while around 45 percent are Christian, with at least 300 different ethnic groups residing across the country’s various regions.

These ethnic groups do not necessarily share the same faith; for instance, the Yoruba population is divided almost equally between Islam and Christianity, with followers of both religions living side by side in the north.