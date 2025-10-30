AMERICAS
2 min read
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago but US military activity continues off Venezuela
USS Gravely departs area as scheduled, AFP reports, as heavy US military build-up in Caribbean continues to raise tensions between Washington and Caracas.
US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago but US military activity continues off Venezuela
USS Gravely has advanced weapons systems and can operate helicopters. [File] / Reuters
October 30, 2025

A US guided-missile destroyer that docked for four days in Trinidad and Tobago, within firing range of mainland Venezuela — which called its presence a "provocation" — has departed as scheduled, AFP news agency said it witnessed.

The USS Gravely that left the area on Thursday arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, deepening a diplomatic row with Caracas over US military activity in the Caribbean.

During the warship's stay in the two-island nation off Venezuela's coast, a contingent of US Marines conducted joint training with local defence forces, part of a mounting military campaign that US President Donald Trump says is against drug-trafficking organisations in Latin America.

US strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in international waters in the Caribbean and Pacific have killed at least 62 people in recent weeks.

Trump's administration accuses Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro of being a "drug lord", an allegation he denies. US has issued a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela says intercepted three drug-ferrying aircraft

Venezuela's battle against drug trafficking

Maduro maintains Venezuela doesn't cultivate drugs, but is unwillingly used as a route for Colombian cocaine trafficking.

On Wednesday, Maduro said his country had intercepted three planes allegedly used for drug trafficking.

Venezuela's military also reported destroying two Colombian "narcotrafficking terrorist" camps, seizing ammunition and vehicles.

RECOMMENDED

The head of Venezuela's armed forces strategic command, General Domingo Hernandez Larez, said that pamphlets of the Colombian ELN guerrilla group were found during the camp raids.

The ELN (or National Liberation Army) insurgency group controls territory near the Venezuelan border, a key source of coca and a gateway for Colombian cocaine destined for global markets.

The US has also placed sanctions on Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of failing to curb drug trafficking and allowing cartels to "flourish".

Trump has put the United States on a war footing in the Caribbean, raising speculation he will forcefully depose Venezuela's Maduro.

Venezuela said on Monday it dismantled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack against the USS Gravely.

The Pentagon has so far deployed seven warships to the Caribbean and one to the Gulf of Mexico, ostensibly for anti-drug operations.

Last week, it dispatched the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship, to the region.

Experts say the attacks on alleged drug trafficking boats amount to extrajudicial killings, even if they target known traffickers.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group