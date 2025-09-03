WORLD
Israel violates Syria's sovereignty again, carrying out a raid in Quneitra
Syria has denounced Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.
Israel detains 7 Syrians in overnight raid on southwestern Syria town. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

Seven Syrians were detained by the Israeli forces in an overnight raid into the Quneitra countryside, southwestern Syria, according to local media.

Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces entered the Jubata al-Khashab town in the northern Quneitra countryside, which is located within the disengagement zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the south of the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Israel intensified its offensive last month in southern Syria, with warplanes flying over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ground forces entering Syrian territory.

Israeli military vehicles also advanced into the Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home.

Israel's violations

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province.

The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, which have included air strikes and ground incursions in the south of the country.

Syria has denounced recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defence installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

