AFRICA
2 min read
African Union suspends Madagascar following coup
AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf says the suspension is with immediate effect.
African Union suspends Madagascar following coup
Randrianirina said that he would soon be sworn in as president after the High Constitutional Court invited him to serve in the role. / Reuters
October 16, 2025

The African Union has suspended Madagascar hours after the leader of a military coup said he would be sworn in as the country's president.

"The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force," said AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in a statement on Wednesday, noting the suspension was with immediate effect.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the country, fearing for his safety, after weeks of anti-government "Gen-Z" protests, which were joined by military factions over water and electricity shortages, with his firing of the entire government only exacerbating calls for his resignation.

From an undisclosed location, he attempted to dissolve the National Assembly by decree.

The National Assembly disregarded the decree and voted to impeach him on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his elite CAPSAT military unit announced that the military had taken control, dissolved most state institutions and would install a transitional government.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Madagascar's military coup leader says he is 'taking the position of president'

No more lives should be lost

Randrianirina told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he would soon be sworn in as president after the High Constitutional Court invited him to serve in the role.

Also on Wednesday, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) selected a panel of elders in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the former French colony.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika, chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, said in a statement that former Malawian President Joyce Banda would lead the panel on the mission to achieve restraint, peace and dialogue in the island nation.

"No further Malagasy lives should be lost due to the unrest," Mutharika said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida