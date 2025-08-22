BIZTECH
4 min read
The deadly cost of livestream culture: How pressure for views drives creators to extremes
Tragic livestream death of French creator Raphael Graven reignites global concern over exploitation and mental health risks faced by digital creators; experts warn urgent action needed to protect creators and hold platforms accountable.
The deadly cost of livestream culture: How pressure for views drives creators to extremes
Photo of Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, and Kick logo are seen in this illustration taken August 21, 2025. / Reuters
By Fatima Munir
August 22, 2025

Everybody is talking about Raphael Graven this week. The Frenchman who died tragically during a live stream on the Australian platform Kick.

He was known online as "Jean Pormanove" or JP.

Over the course of a 10-day livestream watched by thousands, viewers witnessed scenes of extreme physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, sleep deprivation, and humiliation. 

In one of the final moments captured on stream, Graven was seen lying motionless under a sheet while another man threw a plastic bottle at him — a disturbing image that shocked many and raised urgent questions about the limits of what audiences are willing to watch.

His death has sparked intense debate about the dangerous culture of exploitation among livestream and digital creators — a world where the pressure for clicks and views can push individuals to harmful extremes.

RelatedTRT Global - Activists demand TikTok reform as platform fails to protect young users

Experts warn that the culture of exploitation is not limited to one platform or country — creators worldwide often face immense pressure to push their limits, at the cost of their health and well-being. 

Nighat Dad, a digital rights activist and founder of Digital Rights Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working on providing safe online spaces in Pakistan, explains that the rise of livestream culture in Pakistan, spanning gaming, TikTok, talk shows, and informal content, comes with immense pressure for creators to constantly outdo themselves, often at great cost to their physical and mental health.

The livestreamed death of a French creator painfully underscores how vulnerable content creators can be when platforms relentlessly chase engagement, she says

“Stories like that of Twitch streamer ‘Sketch’, who recently faced emotional trauma after leaked personal content, show how exposing someone’s past can push individuals to emotional extremes,” Dad tells TRT World

She emphasises that platforms must urgently implement safeguards such as mandatory broadcast time limits, wellness check-ins, clearly enforced community standards on harmful stunts or coercion, and accessible mental health support to protect creators from being exploited for views and clicks.

Clinical psychologist and mental health content creator Rabia Najeeb adds a psychological perspective on the toll this pressure takes. 

“When you live on the internet as a creator, your nervous system is rarely switched off. The constant pressure to perform and stay relevant and hit numbers pushes people into survival mode,” she explains. 

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Can social media ever be ethical?

This often leads to sleep deprivation, irregular eating habits, and emotional dysregulation, setting the stage for anxiety, depression, and burnout, Najeeb tells TRT World.

Najeeb highlights how livestream platforms reward extreme and consistent content, pushing creators to blur boundaries to maintain relevance. 

In Graven’s tragic case, she notes, he was trapped in a situation of peer-inflicted abuse because such behaviour attracted views and shares. 

“Psychologists call this self-objectification — when you start to feel less like a human being with needs and more like a product expected to produce results.”

To counter these risks, Najeeb advises non-negotiable sleep, respect for personal boundaries, healthy rituals, screen time monitoring, and strong social connections, alongside therapy. 

“Platforms should also take more notice of such harmful content and intervene,” she stresses.

The urgency of oversight

Dr Daniel Trottier, a media and communication expert at Erasmus University Rotterdam, points out that livestreaming platforms, much like other digital platforms, are fundamentally driven by audience engagement — and profit.

“When there aren’t clear and enforced guidelines, these platforms risk hosting abusive footage that is meant to draw a reaction from the public,” he notes.

He emphasises that accountability must go beyond the platforms themselves, especially in cases like Graven’s that brought in a large following for months. “Audiences should realise they play an active role when they choose to either reward or report these livestreams,” he says. 

While platforms must uphold basic content standards, he also stresses the role of media education, community intervention, and legal frameworks such as the EU’s Digital Services Act, which provide oversight and enforcement mechanisms at scale.

RelatedTRT Global - Why is Türkiye considering a social media limit for children?
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded