The Sudanese army said its air defences intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara early on Friday.

Residents in Omdurman told Anadolu that they heard heavy anti-aircraft fire after several drones attacked the city's northern districts before dawn.

Similar reports emerged from Atbara, where witnesses said a drone swarm struck around 3am local time, followed by heavy artillery fire from army positions.

The extent of casualties and damage remains unclear, and neither the army nor the RSF has issued a statement regarding the strikes.

Earlier, the Sudan News outlet said that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out drone strikes early on Friday targeting the areas.