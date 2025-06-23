ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Doha reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on US base: Qatar
The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirms that the country's air defences successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties occurred, as the base had been evacuated beforehand.
Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack. / AFP
June 23, 2025

Qatar has condemned an Iranian attack on the largest United States military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

He stressed that “Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.”

He said Qatari air defence systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles, adding that the base had been evacuated earlier as part of precautionary protocols, given the escalating tensions in the region.

All necessary measures were taken to protect personnel at the facility, including Qatari armed forces, allied troops, and others stationed at the site, he added.

Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack.

