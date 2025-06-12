The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks will be held on Sunday in Muscat, the Omani foreign minister said on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

"I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran-US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of talks since April to thrash out a new nuclear deal to replace the 2015 accord that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

The announcement by Oman came just hours after President Donald Trump said US personnel were being moved from the potentially "dangerous" Middle East. It was eported earlier that the US was preparing a “partial” evacuation of its embassies in Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Nuclear diplomacy

Reports of the potential evacuation pushed up oil prices by more than 4 percent before prices eased on Thursday.

Foreign energy companies were continuing their operations as usual, a senior Iraqi official overseeing operations in southern oilfields told Reuters on Thursday.

A US official said the State Department had authorised voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait.

Trump also reiterated that he would not allow Iran to have an atomic bomb amid mounting speculation that Israel could strike Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran threatened Wednesday to target US military bases in the region if conflict breaks out.

Trump had until recently expressed optimism about the talks, but said in an interview published Wednesday that he was "less confident" about reaching a deal.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran, backing nuclear diplomacy but warning of military action if it fails.

The US president says he has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off striking Iran's nuclear facilities to give the talks a chance, but has increasingly signalled that he is losing patience.

Notice to move out

The State Department updated its worldwide travel advisory on Wednesday evening to reflect the latest US posture. "On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel due to heightened regional tensions," the advisory said.

The decision by the US to evacuate some personnel comes at a volatile moment in the region. Trump's efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked and US intelligence indicates that Israel has been making preparations for a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

"We've given notice to move out." Asked whether anything could be done to lower the temperature in the region, Trump said: "They can't have a nuclear weapon.