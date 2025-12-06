US
2 min read
US judge orders release of Florida Epstein grand jury transcripts
The move follows a new law requiring full disclosure of government files on the disgraced financier’s case.
US judge orders release of Florida Epstein grand jury transcripts
Judge grants bid to unseal grand jury evidence in Epstein case / AP
December 6, 2025

A US district court judge has ordered the unsealing of grand jury transcripts from the federal case against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in Florida.

In a brief two-page order, Judge Rodney Smith said he would grant the Justice Department’s renewed request to make the documents public, following Congress’s passage last month of a law requiring the release of all government files related to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a Florida federal court and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution.

Victims have long alleged that Epstein operated a wide-ranging trafficking operation involving members of the political and business elite.

His case has remained politically charged, with lawmakers and victims’ advocates demanding greater transparency regarding his network of associates and any individuals who may have enabled his crimes.

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Their past social and business ties, as well as Epstein’s extensive links to influential political, business, and social circles, have continued to draw scrutiny.

The Justice Department is expected to release the transcripts once the court formally completes the unsealing process.

RelatedTRT World - Epstein Files Bill at Trump's desk for his signature: What this moment means
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow