Ghazala Hashmi becomes first Muslim American woman elected to statewide office in US
Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins Virginia state's lieutenant governor race, marking a historic milestone for Muslim and Indian American representation in US politics.
Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat, Muslim and South Asian-American, is new lieutenant governor of Virginia. [@SenatorHashmi] / Others
November 5, 2025

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has won the lieutenant governor's race in US state of Virginia, defeating Republican John Reid.

She is the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia.

Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond.

Prior to that, she worked as a college professor in Virginia.

She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went to on to win a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.

"Congratulations to Ghazala Hashmi on her historic victory — becoming the first Muslim elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia!" the Council on American-Islamic Relations (or CAIR), said in a social media post.

"A proud moment for Virginia and for all who believe in an America that celebrates diversity, service, and justice for all."

Hashmi’s victory came as New Yorkers elected Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim and Democratic "socialist" as mayor, becoming the Big Apple's first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

‘Brilliantly focused campaign’

Hashmi told The Washington Post that she hoped her campaign would send a message that voters were "not divided" on "lines of bigotry."

"We’re really showing the rest of the country that Virginia is in a position where we embrace diversity," she said.

Her victory coincides with Democrat Abigail Spanberger becoming the first woman elected governor of Virginia. She unseated a Republican incumbent to beat Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

Virginia lieutenant governor serves as the presiding officer of the state Senate and is first in line to succeed the governor in the event of death or resignation.

"Lieutenant Governor-elect Hashmi ran a brilliantly focused campaign all about lowering costs, growing Virginia’s economy, and ensuring our kids have access to high-quality childcare and education," said Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin in a statement.

In New Jersey, Democratic Party candidate Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, beat out Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman backed by US President Donald Trump.

Both sides wheeled out big guns, with former president Barack Obama rallying support for Spanberger and Sherrill over the weekend and Trump scheduling tele-rallies for both Virginia and New Jersey on the eve of voting.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
