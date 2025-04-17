The word that has been frequently rolling off US President Donald Trump’s tongue –– “tariff”— has roots that extend far beyond the halls of the White House. The origins of the word used by Trump to signal economic nationalism trace back to the Ottoman Empire, Arabic linguistics, and centuries of cross-cultural trade.

When Trump stood at a White House podium and declared the word “tariff” as his “ favourite ” word and more “ beautiful than love ”, few could have imagined the long and winding journey the term had taken. It has travelled through empires, languages, and trade networks—ultimately connecting modern-day Washington to the ancient trading centres of Istanbul.

“Trump’s use of the word ‘tariff’ may seem uniquely American,” says Dr Canan Torlak, an academic and independent economic history researcher based in Istanbul, “but its historical roots are deeply embedded in Ottoman economic philosophy.”

Today, “tariff” refers to a tax imposed on imports or exports. But its etymology tells a much richer story. Scholars trace the term to the Arabic word ta’ rīf (تعريف) meaning “to define” or “to inform.” From Arabic, it flowed into Persian, then Ottoman Turkish, before making its way into southern European languages—Italian (tariffa), French (tarif), and eventually, English.

“As trade flowed through Ottoman ports from Asia to Europe, so too did language,” Torlak says. “The term taʿrīfa—referring to lists of fixed customs dues—was commonly used from Istanbul to Alexandria. European merchants frequently encountered these documents.”

Some experts and historians have proposed an alternative theory linking the word to the Spanish port of Tarifa, named after the 8th-century Berber commander Tarif ibn Malik. Apparently, the port played a key role in taxing cargo entering Muslim Spain; it may have influenced the terminology.

Still, many linguists remain sceptical. The prevailing view favours the Arabic-Ottoman lineage, which aligns more consistently with historical trade patterns and linguistic evolution.

Ottoman protectionism in practice

According to Torlak, the modern use of tariffs to protect national industries has a clear precedent in Ottoman economic policy.

“After the conquest of Constantinople in 1453, the Ottomans closed the Black Sea to foreign powers,” she tells TRT World. “That effectively transformed it into an internal Ottoman market.”