Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli officials targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing them as part of a broader campaign to silence voices critical of Israeli policies in Palestine.

In a post shared on his official X account on Monday, Altun slammed what he called Israel’s “habit” of attacking Erdogan for “his courageous stand against Zionist bullying and defamation.”

“They have no shame after committing unspeakable acts of terrorism and genocide against countless innocent civilians,” he wrote.

Altun rejected the Israeli foreign minister’s recent statements, branding them as “despicable” propaganda.

“We condemn the comments made by the Foreign Minister of Israel. He’d better keep his despicable ‘hasbara’ to himself. We are not afraid, and we will never shy away from standing up to liars like him,” he said.

“The Israeli propaganda machine charges anyone critical of their genocidal policies with antisemitism. They scare Western media outlets into complying with and creating consent for their ethnic cleansing efforts in Palestine. They may succeed to some extent, but the international public knows the truth,” Altun said.

Underscoring that Palestine is a cause for humanity—not just the Muslim world—he stressed: “The cause of Palestine does not only concern our Palestinian brothers and sisters. The Islamic world and people of conscience from all backgrounds care about the decades-long injustices, occupation, ethnic cleansing, depopulation, and genocide.”

“The whole world has been witnessing the war crimes committed by the Netanyahu government.”