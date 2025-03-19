Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging racial bias in pay and career opportunities, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Filed in 2021 by former employee Ana Cantu, the lawsuit claimed that Hispanic, Latino, Native American, and other minority workers were placed in lower-paying positions than their white and Asian colleagues.

A leaked internal document allegedly showed disparities in compensation for similar work, reinforcing systemic inequities, according to the lawsuit.

The settlement, which covers at least 6,632 employees who worked at Google between February 15, 2018, and December 31, 2024, has received preliminary approval from a California judge.