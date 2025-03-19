BIZTECH
Google to pay $28M to settle racial bias claims
The lawsuit claimed white and Asian employees were given better pay and career opportunities.
Google denied any wrongdoing but said it had “reached a resolution". [REUTERS/Annegret Hilse]
March 19, 2025

Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging racial bias in pay and career opportunities, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Filed in 2021 by former employee Ana Cantu, the lawsuit claimed that Hispanic, Latino, Native American, and other minority workers were placed in lower-paying positions than their white and Asian colleagues.

A leaked internal document allegedly showed disparities in compensation for similar work, reinforcing systemic inequities, according to the lawsuit.

The settlement, which covers at least 6,632 employees who worked at Google between February 15, 2018, and December 31, 2024, has received preliminary approval from a California judge.

Google denied any wrongdoing but said it had “resolved.” A company spokesperson said Google remains committed to fair pay, hiring, and promotion practices.

The case comes amid a broader shift in corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Google, Meta, Amazon, and other major firms have scaled back DEI programs in recent months, while US President Donald Trump has called for the elimination of such initiatives in government agencies and contractors.

SOURCE:AA
