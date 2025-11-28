Speakers at a high-profile seminar on Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections examined whether the vote marks a genuine transformation or simply a continuation of Iraq’s post-2003 fragmented political order.

The panel discussion, organised by the Ankara-based Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), titled “Iraqi parliamentary elections: What could change in Iraq?” took place on Wednesday, two weeks after the November 11 polls , where no single party secured a majority in the 329-seat Council of Representatives despite a respectable voter turnout of approximately 56 percent.

Panelists were unanimous in their opinion that the elections, while unlikely to produce substantial structural change, indicated Iraq’s gradual consolidation as a more resilient country.

Talha Kose, president of the Turkish National Intelligence Academy, opened the panel discussion by placing the elections in historical and regional contexts.

“I first went to Iraq in 2006… you could only travel in a convoy, with DShKs (machine guns) leading and trailing behind,” he recalled, contrasting that era with his visit last year when he saw “hope” and a “beginning of development”.

Iraq suffered a long period of violence and terrorism under US occupation beginning in 2003. A nascent democratic system is shaping up in Iraq, but many accuse neighbouring Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of the oil-rich country still ravaged by sectarian and ethnic divides.

“When considered alongside the region, Iraq is on the verge of transformation. We must see this transformation in a positive light. We view Iraq (and Türkiye) not only as neighbours, but also as two countries whose destinies are shared,” he said.

Kose described Iraq as “a microcosm of the region” whose fate is inextricably linked to Türkiye’s.

He stressed Ankara’s longstanding policy of supporting an inclusive Iraq, “where no political, ethnic, or sectarian group is excluded”.

Only such inclusivity, he said, can produce lasting stability.

“We can't yet predict where this situation will go but… a turnout of around 56 percent is significant for Iraqis. It reflects Iraqis’ confidence in the state and democracy,” Kose said.

He highlighted growing economic interdependence, noting that Türkiye and Iraq are seeking to raise bilateral trade, currently hovering around $17.5 billion, to $30 billion.

He said the Development Road project , a planned transport corridor from the Gulf through Iraq to Türkiye and Europe, is critical for establishing stability in the region.

Related TRT World - Türkiye aims for stronger energy cooperation with Iraq, hopeful over Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline restart

‘It’s about win-win’

On water disputes, Kose insisted that the basin of the Tigris and Euphrates, the two rivers with their sources in eastern Türkiye that travel southeast through northern Syria and Iraq to the head of the Persian Gulf, should shift from competition to cooperation.

“Türkiye is making serious efforts to establish the water infrastructure of the two countries, particularly in Iraq,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the future of Iraq, Kose said the real winner of the elections is the Iraqi people, who have defeated conflict and divisions through the ballot box.

Taking part in the discussion, Ali Riza Guney, director general for Iraq-Iran bilateral relations at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the uniquely strategic nature of Türkiye-Iraq ties.

“Almost every event in Iraq’s domestic and foreign politics directly affects Türkiye,” he said.

Guney praised Iraq’s transformation into “an island of stability” amid regional turmoil, congratulating the Iraqi people for embracing the “banner of Iraqi identity” in an “astonishing and admirable way” despite decades of trauma.

He identified many “constants” in bilateral relations, such as security cooperation against the PKK, a terrorist group with regional affiliates, energy ties, and the Development Road.